Maid who drinks baby’s milk; and black cow that eats green grass and gives white milk

Author: Gawaya Tegulle. PHOTO/NMG

By  Gawaya Tegulle

What you need to know:

  • Nothing adds up around these parts anymore. Folly is set in great dignity; slaves are on horseback, while noble men walk. A black cow is eating green grass and giving white milk. But hey, hold your horses; this Ol’ Timer ain’t no scientist.