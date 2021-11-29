Prime

Malaria vaccine could help boost control

Dr Emmanuel Mugisha

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The World Health Organisation’s recent recommendation for widespread use of the RTS, S/AS01 malaria vaccine is among the most promising public health developments in recent times. 

It’s been several decades in the making, but a malaria vaccine has finally won approval for general use.
 
The World Health Organisation’s recent recommendation for widespread use of the RTS, S/AS01 malaria vaccine is among the most promising public health developments in recent times. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.