Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

By  Harold Acemah

What you need to know:

  • After almost two years of doom, gloom, misery, untold suffering and uncertainty caused, inter alia, by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ugandans are longing for a Merry Christmas.  

In the Liturgical calendar, commonly known as the Church calendar, today is the fourth Sunday in Advent and the last Sunday before Christmas which will be celebrated on Saturday,  December 25. 

