Ecclesiastes 1:9-10 says: “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. Is there anything whereof it may be said, See, this is new? It hath been already of old time, which was before us”.

The above scripture reminds us that pandemics have existed before time. Recently, Covid-19 became the talk of the day. People talked but God watched. Nothing changed. The world also remained the same. The new talk is about monkeypox. Monkeypoxes are not new. Ebola is one such pox that is said to be transmitted by monkeys.

Monkeys are African mammals inhabiting dense forests of the continent. This continent bears such descriptions as a black continent, the Dark Continent and Zenji Empire among others. Africans love their continent and appreciate who they are. Their counterparts who bear different colours and found in different parts of the world are the ones who give them such unfriendly descriptions. Africans are sometimes referred to as monkeys by the West.

Are all monkeys black? Are they all dark skinned? What a shame! Africans experienced torture and degradation during the slave era. A glimmer of hope came with the adoption of the UN Human Rights Charter. Before this, there was racism and the ultimate victim was the black man. Human rights are also becoming a thing of the past. Nations are relapsing into deep racism and hatred based on skin colour.

Manufacturers of germs have come up with one that now targets the black race called monkeypox. Do you know the person who likes monkeys apart from their creator? In my opinion, monkeypox is a potion of xenophobia. A potion is a drink of medicine or poison. What good is poison? Poison harms and kills. A potion is also a liquid with magic powers. This means that it can change the mental state of a person.

A person with a changed mental state may not reason well. As a potion, monkeypox is intended for deviating Africans from their core values. When the core values are eroded, the minds become corroded. What happens to a corroded material? God loves monkeys. He protects them deep inside the forests and provides for them. When the storm hits the forest, no monkey dies because of it.

They die of natural ailments and other calamities. Do monkeys have medical experts in the jungle? Who treats them? I interpret pox as potion of xenophobia. Xenophobia is a strong feeling of dislike or fear of people from other countries. Potions are made or developed for particular reasons. There are those made for medicine and others for poison, yet others are for magical powers. What is this so-called monkey pox for? There is a strong dislike for monkeys that led to the development of a pox.

Dear fellow monkeys, let us stand firm in the Lord our creator and wait upon him.

To me, xenophobia stands for xeroxing every new opportunity promoting hatred of biological identity annals. Xenophobic people make others lose their identity and feel unworthy of a sense of belonging.

Africa was meant for Africans. That is why the continent sustains this black population without serious natural disasters.

