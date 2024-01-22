NAM and G77 summits to spur MICE growth

This year is a landmark year for Uganda’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, with the Pearl of Africa hosting more than 1,500 guests for the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), followed by the G77+China conference.

During the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2023, MICE consultant Rick Taylor and his team noted that Uganda could generate up to $56m (Shs212b) from the MICE industry by 2025 if it adopts a broad stakeholder approach involving both the government and private sector, develops infrastructure, increases capacity building, and bids for international events to be hosted by the Uganda Convention Bureau. Well, I guess he was preaching to the converted.

Infrastructure inefficiencies have been costing Uganda millions of dollars annually. As a result of hosting these two major summits, the Government of Uganda has invested in infrastructure development, including improvements to accommodation, and conference facilities. The Speke Resort Convention Centre, with a capacity of 4,400 persons, has been built to host events, featuring a multipurpose hall, 12 high-end conference rooms, and a floating restaurant that can accommodate 900 guests.

Convention centres like this require a diverse range of professionals to manage and support the various aspects of their operations, hence creating employment opportunities.

Relatedly, the expansion of Entebbe International Airport and the opening of a new departure and arrival terminal will significantly improve Uganda’s competitiveness by addressing various infrastructure and operational challenges.

This expansion allows for increased passenger capacity, accommodating a larger number of travellers, which is essential for handling growing air traffic and meeting the demands of both domestic and international passengers.

The introduction of a new terminal often means improved facilities, modern amenities, and a more pleasant passenger experience.

This can contribute to positive reviews, increased customer satisfaction, and a more favourable perception of Uganda as a destination.

The enhanced facilities will further contribute to making Uganda a more attractive destination for MICE tourism and the Pearl of Africa may become a preferred location for international conferences and events.

Hosting NAM and G77 will increase Uganda’s visibility as a destination for conferences and events.

This exposure may attract attention from organisations and businesses looking for suitable venues for their events. This is an opportunity for Uganda to showcase its capabilities, achievements, and potential on the international stage.

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, through the Uganda Tourism Board, and Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC), has organised cultural events, exhibitions, and guided tours to allow delegates to experience Uganda’s vibrant cultures, traditions, and wildlife. This exposure will encourage tourism, presenting Uganda as a destination with rich and diverse cultures, landscapes, and biodiversity. It is time to focus on the country’s achievements, strengths, and positive aspects, as we counteract negative stereotypes or misconceptions.

The influence of the MICE industry will extend beyond the immediate aftermath of the summits. The positive image of the destination and any lasting infrastructure improvements will contribute to the sustained growth of the MICE industry.

The government’s readiness to build strong partnerships and the collective actions of the private sector, national institutions, as well as development partners will elevate Uganda’s market share of the pie and advance MICE as a core pillar in the development agenda.