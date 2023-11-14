Neo-colonialism’s stranglehold:Nile   Perch fishing industry under siege

In the tranquil waters of Uganda’s majestic lakes and the river Nile, a subtle yet pervasive force has silently crept into the heart of the nation’s fishing industry, casting a shadow over the livelihoods of countless organisations, fishermen, and the integrity of its aquatic ecosystems. Neo-colonialism, the ghost of Uganda’s colonial past, has returned to haunt the flourishing Nile Perch fishing industry. While the nation may have cast off the overt trappings of colonial rule decades ago, the echoes of domination continue to reverberate beneath the surface of its tranquil waters. Today, we embark on a journey to unveil the concealed layers of this intricate issue, shedding light on the web of neo-colonialism’s impact on Uganda’s Nile Perch fishing industry, while revealing the dire challenges faced by local communities.

In a pivotal move towards preserving the sustainability of the Nile Perch fishing industry in East Africa, stakeholders have taken a stand to protect not only the precious resource but also the livelihoods of the communities reliant on it. The introduction of a Minimum Selling Price (MSP) has ignited a contentious debate, revealing deeply rooted neo-colonial tendencies that threaten the very essence of this unique fishing industry.

MSP, a concept widely embraced by many countries and industries worldwide, has proven to be an effective tool in safeguarding natural resources, particularly when facing depletion and exploitation. It does not impede the natural ebb and flow of market prices, but instead shields producers from the clutches of corporations seeking monopolistic control. In the case of the Nile Perch, a remarkable fish teetering on the brink of depletion, the MSP is a crucial measure to protect not only the local fishermen and artisans but also the nation’s interests. MSP actively prevents the continuation of unequal pricing structures that have been maintained by powerful external forces, which have triggered significant income disparities within Uganda.

The Nile Perch industry, relatively small to its global counterparts, primarily caters to a select group of European customers. It is this exclusive consortium that has come under scrutiny for their alleged collusion to manipulate prices and exert control over the East African lake region, even resorting to espionage. A handful of entities operating within Uganda appear to be working on behalf of specific European customers, posing a significant threat to the longevity of the Nile Perch fishing industry as well as the nation. Their collaborative efforts to manipulate prices and exert influence over the East African lake region reflect the troubling echo of historical dominance. The discord arises from the stark contrast between the $24 price tag on Nile Perch fillets in European supermarkets and the relatively meagre earnings of Uganda producers who currently receive a minimum of $5 for the same quantity.

Even with the MSP currently in place, why is this situation still of concern? It is important to realize, the introduction of MSP has had minimal impact on exports, with most global customers showing no grievances, except for a lone European organization. This dissenting entity’s resistance to the fair and transparent pricing system aimed at protecting rare and exceptional resources raises concerns about the very history of exploitations in the industry and the country as a whole. The wielding of disproportionate power in this trade has raised alarming questions about the exploitation and control reminiscent of the colonial-era dynamics. Such tendencies are unmistakably present, with few local entities operating as intermediaries, seemingly acting as proxies for external interests. Calls for thorough investigations and potential blacklisting of such organizations from Nile Perch trade are becoming more pronounced.

Moreover, Tanzania has also recognized and appreciated Uganda’s pioneering efforts in introducing MSP for Nile Perch products. The Tanzanian fisheries department has extended an invitation to all stakeholders to engage in discussions aimed at harmonizing the East African fisheries trade through MSP implementation. This commitment from stakeholders emphasizes their role in fostering economic growth in the fishing communities and the nation as a whole.

This situation not only perpetuates an unjust economic balance but also underscores the pressing need to address the legacy of exploitation that has plagued the industry and the nation for far too long. The introduction of MSP stands as a beacon of hope against neo-colonial forces, as it strives to create a level playing field and protect the nation’s interests. As East Africa navigates this critical juncture in its fishing industry, preserving the legacy of the Nile Perch for future generations is a shared responsibility that transcends national and international boundaries.