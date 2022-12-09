On political ambulances and the UPDF’s public relations

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) run a medical facility at Bombo. The facility is open to the public. We must confess we do not know at what depth of policy delivery the public accesses the facility. Is it doctrine (military-civil relations) or corporate social responsibility (common public relations?

Now, some people were complaining that authorities at the medical facility at Bombo do not allow ambulances with political messages beyond the Quarter Guard. Beyond the Quarter Guard, UPDF soldiers only allow patients to be stretchered to the medical facility.

It was reported that ambulances denied entry past the Quarter Guard were those branded with promotional materials for opposition politicians. For those latest arrivals from planet Mars, there is such a thing called ‘politics of ambulances’ in Uganda. Immediately MPs are given car allowances, ambulances branded with materials promoting MPs are visited unto Ugandans like locusts.

Now, I am familiar with some issues relating to ambulances. I still remember a long time ago (early 1990s?), Uganda Red Cross Society (URS) ran a string of adverts, protesting the use of the ‘red cross’ symbol by ambulances. The said ambulances were ordered to use the medical related ‘blue cross’ symbol.

But I can bet all my royal inheritance most ambulances carrying promotional materials for politicians (from both sides of the isle) carry the exclusive ‘red cross’ symbol. They are ‘Political Ambulances’.

Another thing is the equipment in those promotional ambulances. Save for the locomotive aspect of quick-reach, are our ‘political ambulances’ equipment to fit the tag of an ambulance? Yet I am not blind. I am bona fide Ugandan. I recognise the value of what I have termed ‘political ambulances’. Whether they are equipped with standard requirements of an ambulance or not, these political ambulances are a response to the inadequacies of the health services.

The health sector faces challenges. Without such challenges, I am even afraid the UPDF would not allow the public to use its medical facilities in Bombo. So, the intervention of political ambulances (haphazard though it may look) still fits in the dynamics of the health sector in the country. The politicians (Members of Parliament) want to use those ambulances to leverage into the hearts of their respective electorates. The ambulances represent a physical presence in constituencies (not necessarily ambulance services) as the MPs enjoy the lights of Kampala.

But I am also aware that the population has issues with ambulances belonging to politicians. There is a user fee for most political ambulances. And although the requirement of a user fee can be understood, this user fee is always beyond the reach of most rural patient (read: ‘former’ valuable voter). Plus: it would be advisable (or rather it becomes easier) for a patient to belong to the political party of the of the ambulance owner.

The challenge is that we don’t know who to blame: the government which is not providing adequate services or the ‘quack ambulanciers’ running political ambulances? As the Baganda say: negubula asala.





*********************

Now the UPDF commented on the issue of ambulances dropping patients at the medical facility at Bombo. They cleverly framed the issue as administrative (which I think it is). The Camp Commandant or whatever office is responsible should issue guidelines on the matter and mabo kwisha.

On a serious note, the Minisry of Health should issue general guidelines on the matter of ambulances. When a vehicle carrying patients should be called an ambulance? Because ambulances have right of way, they should therefore be defined. Are ambulances supposed to be branded? Should they carry a blue or red cross? Well, it’s the call of the Ministry of Health.