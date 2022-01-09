Prime

Only Ugandans can liberate themselves

By  Philip Matogo

What you need to know:

  • There are ways that outsiders can help Uganda, however. Namely, through relocating labour-intensive businesses to Uganda.

It is commonplace to hear Opposition leaders ask for the West to intervene in our politics towards removing President Museveni from power.

