Opinion leaders must promote local sport

Oftentimes we get buried in our emotions when it comes to sport, especially football. You may have noted that in recent months, several public figures have come out to show their support for particular teams on social media.

It is refreshing when political foes unite in the name of football, which indicates the sport’s unlimited power to unite people.

Right from my friends Dr Kizza Besigye to East African Community Affairs minister Rebecca Kadaga, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Finance Ramathan Ggoobi, and many others, they speak the same language when it comes to football support. Indeed, their taunts can sometimes be captivating.

Unfortunately, despite their good intentions, most of this football banter is centred around European football, especially the English Premier League.

This is where I have an issue to grind. Well, I have no problem with their support for foreign teams, but it is the failure to promote local teams that baffles me. It is a given that followers of these high-profile figures often associate with and get hooked on what their idols post on social media. So, when these public figures concentrate on foreign teams, that’s where their supporters will also go.

With hindsight, one can argue that there is little to promote in local football due to its poor management by Fufa. But again, you cannot hide from the fact that every Ugandan has got an attachment to a local club in one way, be it a village team or a Uganda Premier League (UPL) side.

Rather than feeling disinterested to associate with local clubs, opinion leaders ought to be seen promoting their own as they do for the foreign teams.

So, I beamed with joy last week when I heard that MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi broke away from the trend to foot the salaries for Mbale Heroes for the entire upcoming season. It is no mean feat because he will have to part with not less than Shs20m per month.





Selfless people like Nandala are rare in Ugandan football and his gesture will not only cause a positive impact on the team but also on everyone associated with it.

Ugandan football leadership may be under captivity but that should not stop us from promoting our clubs whenever the opportunity arises. Such is the power of opinion leaders. When Dr Besigye promoted Onduparaka matches some years ago, it greatly boosted the club’s social status and contributed to a huge fan base for their games.

In fact, in many sporting countries, high-profile figures carry a responsibility to promote their own.

What all this means is that you cannot be seen to love what others do when you don’t appreciate the little from your own.

Back in 2014, Real Madrid All-Stars visited Tanzania for an exhibition match. To promote the match, then President Jakaya Kikwete was offered to don his favourite Real Madrid jersey but he turned it down and instead seized the opportunity to promote local sides Simba and Yanga.

Real Legend Luis Figo would later ask Kikwete about the two clubs and how he could help them. Had Figo not seen this Kikwete gesture, he wouldn’t even have inquired about Simba or Yanga. This demonstrates the power of promoting local clubs and goes a long way to show that if you don’t associate with your own, you will be consumed by the foreign content your eyes feed on.

An exception can only be made when it has a business aspect, as is the case with Rwanda. The country recoups several millions of dollars from its partnership with Arsenal.

Even then, President Paul Kagame is renowned for tweeting about Rwandan clubs whenever they are playing on the continent. This has created a win-win situation for them.

The bottom line is that football is a business first, then entertainment. When your effort subconsciously promotes European football, don’t expect domestic football to grow.

My grandfather Josep Muguluma went to Europe in 1929. He watched a football game involving Coventry City FC.

When I asked him why he was supporting Express FC, not Coventry City FC, he responded: “Nali Mwami Wa Kabaka” translated as I was Kabaka’s subject. This means that he was an opinion leader who had to reflect on what was at home.