Reignite debate to abolish death penalty

Annually, activists, associations, human rights defenders, religious groups and politicians from all over the world gather to universally advocate for the abolishment of the death penalty. The World Day against the Death Penalty unifies the global abolitionist movement and mobilises the wider civil society, political leaders, lawyers, public opinion and more in supporting the call for the universal abolition of capital punishment.

Today, the World Day against the Death Penalty will be commemorated. It is dedicated to reflect on the relationship between the use of the death penalty and torture or other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.

The theme for this year is “Death penalty, road paved with tortures”. The types of torture experienced during the long death penalty road are varied and numerous. Physical and psychological torture does apply in many cases during the questioning of suspects. The death row phenomenon contributes to the long-term psychological decline of a person’s health.

Studies have proved that sentencing one to death is not a punishment and does not stop people from acts that could lead them to capital offences.

The Foundation for Human Rights Initiative (FHRI) has taken several strides in conducting research, enhancing partnerships, and co-authored a report to the UN Secretary General which is soon to be presented at the UNGA 77th session in support of a moratorium on the use of capital punishment. Relatedly, FHRI co-authored a report to the UEDAN committee that was presented on April 29.

The organisation has conducted prison solidarity visits to Luzira upper prison (female and male sections) and collected data on the status of death row inmates. Currently, Uganda has a total of 123 prisoners on death row (120 male, three female).

Uganda’s road to abolishing the death penalty sentence has been slow. The last execution in the country took place in 2005. However, a recent spate of attacks on high-profile and influential people in the country has prompted President Museveni to think of re-introducing executions. Mr Museveni said criminals have taken advantage of his leniency to commit crime and the country could begin enforcing the death penalty again.

Amnesty International holds that the death penalty breaches human rights, in particular the right to live free from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment both rights are protected under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the UN in 1948.

In Africa, of all 54 countries, 22 have abolished capital punishment, the rest practice it either in absolution (ordinary crimes and special crimes) or partially in circumstances such as war crimes.

Equatorial Guinea is the latest African country to abolish the death penalty.

Globally trends and positive signs towards the abolition of the death penalty have gained momentum and continue in this 21st century. For the past years, the number of countries known to have executed people has been low as per international records.

Commutations, pardons, and exonerations have taken centre stage in different countries.

Mr Museveni your constitutional powers include safeguarding the lives of Ugandans and their property. This puts you in a strategic position to contribute to the whole process with all actors in abolishing the death penalty punishment not only in practice but also in our laws. Justice is not extended by executing people and the world is moving forward away from this outdated abhorrent and degrading form of uncivilised practice.

I have a strong belief that our country has time, human resource institutions and the finances in reiginiting the death penalty debate.

In mind let us remember that Uganda is based on Christian / religious values which are ably manifested in the 1995 Constitution as amended and the national anthem.