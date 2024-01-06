Prime
Ssenyonyi, Mathias Mpuuga and the LoP’s poisoned chalice
What you need to know:
- If I missed this hint, the withdrawal of the court petition challenging the election results was another.
After the January elections, I had a lengthy phone call with Mpuuga (who was later to be appointed as Leader of Opposition). A dignified fellow, Mr Mpuuga told me ‘since the party is poised to lead the alternate government (mark his choice words), we intend to act in a manner that reflects our strength and dignity’. This was a hint NUP would not engage in public protests.
If I missed this hint, the withdrawal of the court petition challenging the election results was another. The third hint was the umbrella of quietude that followed the withdrawal of the court petition; even after the threat to take the case to the people’s court.
And then boom… The Peoples Front (an initiative of the FDC) was born as another attempt to feel (ok, fill) the gap (silence). By the time the Peoples Front was born, it had become clear that NUP would not go into public protests as part of their political activism. I sort of agreed with that position though. Ugandans had just passed through a very difficult election and the country needs some time to nurse the wounds.
I have just heard a rumour that our good friends from the NRM will make sure many strong NUP candidates lose their re-election bids. Will Mr Ssenyonyi be one of the targeted strong candidates?