The real cost of traffic jam, potholes in Kampala

I am writing as a concerned citizen of Kampala who is affected by the poor state of roads and transport in our city.

The problems of traffic congestion and potholes in Kampala are not only a matter of convenience and comfort, but also a matter of development and dignity. They reflect the poor planning, management, and governance of the city and the country. They also affect national pride and prestige, especially as Uganda prepares to host the NAM and G77 summits, which are historic and strategic opportunities for the country.

As you may be aware, Kampala has an estimated road network of 2,110km, out of which only 30 percent is paved and the remaining 70 percent is unpaved. Moreover, 75 percent of the paved road network is over 35 years old and has been patched and repaired too many times.

According to a survey by the Uganda National Roads Authority, 70 percent of the roads in Kampala are in poor condition, and only 30 percent are in good condition despite reasonable budgetary allocations to KCCA roads in recent years and a number of loans procured KCCA for roads.

Major scandals, accusations of corruption, shoddy and delayed works continue to define the state of affairs on roads in KCCA and as result Kampala is facing significant challenges in terms of mobility and accessibility.

The city has an estimated vehicle population of about 450,000, which is expected to grow at a rate of 12 percent per annum. The city also has a population of about 2.7 million people, which is growing at a rate of 4.5 percent per annum.

These numbers indicate a high demand for transport services and infrastructure in the city.

However, the supply office transport services and infrastructure is inadequate and inefficient. The city also lacks a comprehensive masterplan for urban development and transport management, which results in haphazard and uncoordinated interventions.

The city suffers from poor road maintenance and drainage, which leads to potholes, flooding and erosion. This is compounded by the problem of filth.

Traffic congestion is a serious issue that affects the quality of life, economic productivity, and environmental sustainability of our city.

According to a report by the World Bank, Kampala has the second worst traffic congestion in Africa, after Cairo. The average speed of vehicles in Kampala is only 11 km/h, and the average commuter spends 2.5 hours per day in traffic.

By some estimates, Kampala residents spend an average of 240 hours per year in traffic jams, which translates into a loss of about 4 percent of the GDP. This results in wasted time, fuel, and money, as well as increased stress, frustration, and pollution.

According to a 2017 World Bank study, traffic jams were costing Uganda more than $800 million (about Shs2.8 trillion) in lost gross domestic product with a daily loss of 24,000 person-hours in Kampala alone.

A study by the International Growth Centre shows, the daily cost of congestion in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) was equal to USD 1.5 million (4.2 percent of GKMA’s daily GDP) in 2020.

The $800 million per year in lost productivity, wasted fuel and increased emissions means schools, medicines, hospitals, etc foregone. Therefore, I call for immediate and effective action to solve the problems of traffic congestion and potholes in Kampala, by:

-Developing and implementing a comprehensive masterplan for urban development and transport management, in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, including the Kampala Capital City Authority, the Ministry of Lands, the Ministry of Transport, the private sector, the civil society and the residents of the city.

--Introducing and enforcing measures to reduce traffic congestion, such as improving public transport, promoting non-motorized transport, regulating parking, implementing road pricing and improving traffic management.

--Improving road maintenance and drainage, by allocating adequate funds, equipment and personnel, and by involving the community in road repair and maintenance.

--Supporting the informal economy, by providing out of town incentives and infrastructure for livelihood and value addition, linking them to formal markets and services, and facilitating their registration and taxation.

--Implementing innovative traffic light management systems that use data from sensors and GPS devices to optimize traffic flow, reduce delays, and improve traffic safety. These systems can also be adjusted in real-time to respond to changes in traffic conditions. Such systems have been successfully deployed in cities like Hangzhou, China, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, resulting in improved traffic speed and reduced emergency response time.

--Encouraging the use of alternative routes and modes of transportation, by providing motorists with information about less crowded roads, and by improving public transportation options, such as bus service, bike lanes, and carpooling.

-Prioritizing regular road inspections and proactive maintenance, by detecting and repairing potholes and other pavement defects in their early stages, and by using durable materials and innovative techniques for resurfacing and reconstructing deteriorated pavement sections, ensuring long-lasting solutions.