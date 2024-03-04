To protect everyone’s health, we must protect everyone’s rights

In Uganda, the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023 cast a long shadow over the nation’s progress in human rights and health care access, particularly in the fight against HIV/Aids. This legislation, alongside others like the HIV and Aids Prevention and Control Act, 2015, has not only infringed upon the rights of key populations but also significantly hindered the country’s strides towards ending HIV/Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

The correlation between human rights protection and health progress cannot be overstated. Uganda has seen remarkable advancements in healthcare access, mainly due to the concerted efforts of the Ministry of Health, the Uganda Aids Commission, development partners, and civil society organisations.

These entities have worked tirelessly to ensure Ugandans can access essential health services such as antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), Pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP), and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) without fear of prejudice or stigma. Establishing robust health systems and implementing tailor-made programming have been pivotal in responding to the specific needs of patients, showcasing the government’s collaboration with development partners and the efficacy of community-led monitoring.

However, the enactment of laws that criminalise and stigmatise key populations, including those living with HIV and sexual minorities, pose a grave threat to these achievements. Such legislation not only violates human rights but also obstructs access to crucial HIV/Aids prevention, testing, treatment, and care services. The criminalisation has led to increased stigma and discrimination, making key populations fearful of accessing health information and services.

This fear, in turn, contributes to a rise in infection rates, undermining the progress made towards the goal of ending HIV/Aids.

The global pushback against the rights of marginalised communities and the attack on sexual and reproductive health and rights, democracy, and civic space poses a significant threat to health and freedom worldwide. We have seen well-documented cases in Uganda where health service providers continue to hesitate to offer services to individuals from key populations for fear of legal repercussions, directly impacting the health outcomes of these communities.

Therefore, addressing and dismantling discriminatory laws in Uganda is an urgent necessity. Legal and societal barriers significantly hinder the effectiveness of community leadership in the health response. These obstacles not only impede access to essential health services but also foster an environment of stigma and discrimination, undermining the collective efforts to combat public health challenges.

To truly empower communities and leverage their potential in driving health initiatives, it’s imperative to eliminate laws that marginalise and disenfranchise key populations. Removing these barriers is not just a matter of legal reform; it’s a crucial step towards achieving equitable health outcomes for all Ugandans.

This is because the path that ends HIV/Aids is unequivocally a rights path. It requires the removal of laws that harm people’s rights and the introduction of laws that uphold the rights of every individual. Laws that uplift rather than injure, that defend the human rights of all, including marginalised communities, must be enacted, while those that impede progress must be repealed.

Only by protecting everyone’s rights can we genuinely safeguard everyone’s health.

This call to action is not just about policy change; it’s about affirming the inherent dignity of every individual and ensuring Uganda’s future is one of inclusivity, health, and rights for all. The journey towards ending HIV/Aids and ensuring health for all is inseparable from the journey towards full human rights realisation. Let’s commit to both.