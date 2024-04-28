Too busy for friends and family? Look into the mirror and behold a jackass!

Author: Gawaya Tegulle. PHOTO/NMG

What you need to know:

  • On April 17, a message came through on our class group: Chris was gone. It tore me to pieces. So I did go to him, the following week after all; but there he lay, in his casket, no longer able to tell me what he had so badly needed to talk to me about.