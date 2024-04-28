Too busy for friends and family? Look into the mirror and behold a jackass!

Sometimes we write with the head; sometimes with the heart. Today, have a guess! On April 8, my phone rang. It was Chris Baggya Senfuma, a good friend who I shared a life with, growing up in Jinja, as well as at Namilyango College where he attended O-Level.

That is where we parted for a while, because while I stayed at Namilyango for A-Level, Chris moved to Busoga College Mwiri for his A-Level, and then onward to the United States, where he spent many years, before returning. We were two opposites: I was this quiet, disciplined, straight-as-an-arrow student, but Chris…was chatty, cheeky, chaotic and never absent from the scene of a fight. But we loved each other. Namilyango builds strong bonds between students that last a lifetime and our Old Boys association, NACOBA, plus the class cohorts within, are closely-knit.

So when Chris got terminally ill, our class stood firmly with him, contributing generously to his medical bills every time he was in hospital. The time Chris called, I was driving to Kampala, but at that precise moment I was at Nyenga, Buikwe District, on the Kampala-Jinja highway, 15 minutes from his Sese village.

He badly needed to see me. I was rushing for a meeting in Kampala and decided I would see him some other time. A few days later, he sent me a message saying he badly needed to talk to me. I didn’t take it seriously, certain that I would see him the following week.

On April 17, a message came through on our class group: Chris was gone. It tore me to pieces. So I did go to him, the following week after all; but there he lay, in his casket, no longer able to tell me what he had so badly needed to talk to me about. When the MC, Percy Mulamba, a Mwiri Old Boy called me up, I eulogised Chris on behalf of the class and thereafter, put a hand to his coffin, as we walked him to his final resting place that April 18. I was still dealing with that when another heartbreaker came in: Stella Kisakye, a Gospel musician, was gone.

A few weeks earlier, she and her best friend, Safina Muwanga had called me up, reminding me to take them out for what Kampalans call “lusaniya” – a tray of pork. I had been procrastinating for two years; but this time I told them we’d meet in a week’s time. Four days after, a call came in: the tall, light-skinned, soft-spoken, easy-to-like girl, was in the intensive care unit at Mulago hospital, in coma. Her husband – a cantankerous son of a gun, called Ronnie Ndiwalana was a former child soldier in Museveni’s Bush War.

Ronnie, who later became a church pianist, found me playing guitar in Jinja in 1993 and forcefully carried me off to Kampala to play with him and Stella, saying I was too good to play “in the village”. The band died when Ronnie did, six years later, but I stayed close to Stella. The busy schedules of Kampala, however, kept me too busy to check on my brother’s widow as often as I should have.

After burial on April 26, we got into the car with Safina and as I adjusted the mirrors, Safina reminded me about the unfulfilled promises and then asked, “Now that Stella is gone, how do you feel?”

I looked at her accusing eyes and looked away; then my eyes went into the driving mirror…and I beheld a jackass. At that moment, pondering both Chris and Stella, I realised I had been too caught up with the cares of the world to show love to people who cared about me.

Kampala is fast-paced. We are busy chasing money, another degree, a new job, another car, another house. Like many others, I had not paused to look around, and make time for the things that truly matter in life: friends and family.

Tell people you love that you love them. Take that call or call back; arrange a coffee date. Eat something together. Spend on them. Life is a journey; and since God seldom publishes recall lists for each month, you do not know when your journey or theirs will end.