UCDA position on coffee pact misguided

Author: Andrew Rugasira. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • “...it is... important for us to take a realistic and practical view of the efforts that will be needed to shift the structural barriers we face...

The arguments advanced by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) for not joining the extension of the International Coffee Agreement 2007 (ICO) are in many respects valid and well- intentioned but they are also misguided in expecting the agreement to address what are structural distortions in the global coffee industry.

