Shilling appreciates amid rise in demand for foreign exchange 

The shilling appreciated in on account of an increase in foreign exchange inflows from nongovernmental organisations, forex traders, coffee receipts and remittances.

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • During the quarter to January, Bank of Uganda said, the shilling appreciated by 2.9 percent compared to 0.1 percent in the previous quarter

The appreciation, according to Bank of Uganda, was registered against sustained foreign exchange demand from manufacturing and the oil and gas sectors.  
During the quarter to January, Bank of Uganda said, the shilling appreciated by 2.9 percent compared to 0.1 percent in the previous quarter.
 
Dr Adam Mugume, the Bank of Uganda executive director research, said the appreciation had been supported by the positive sentiments about Uganda’s economic outlook, which even during a difficult period, had seen export receipts slightly grow to $4.5b from $4.46b. 
However, Dr Mugume said, imports had outstripped export earnings, growing to $7.5b from $7.103b. 

