Uganda: A beacon of hope and inclusivity

As an Eritrean, from a country that has experienced its fair share of conflicts and displacement, I cannot help but admire Uganda’s exceptional hospitality towards refugees and visitors of all races.

Uganda’s compassionate approach towards those seeking refuge and its welcoming attitude towards tourists from diverse backgrounds stand out as a beacon of hope and inclusivity in a world often marred by division and strife.

For many Eritreans, the journey to Uganda represents a path to safety and a new beginning. Fleeing persecution and hardship in our homeland, Uganda’s open-door policy towards refugees provides a sense of relief and hope for a better future.

The hospitality extended by the Ugandan government and its people towards Eritrean refugees is truly heartwarming and speaks volume about the country’s commitment to compassion and solidarity.

I am inspired by Uganda’s progressive refugee policies that not only provide essential services like access to education, healthcare, and employment, but also promote integration and self-reliance among refugees. The opportunity for refugees to rebuild their lives and contribute to their host communities is a testament to Uganda’s belief in the inherent dignity and potential of every individual, regardless of their background.

Moreover, as an Eritrean, who has lived in Uganda for almost 10 years now, I testify that I have enjoyed everything in this country, including the people, the food and weather.

I am often struck by the warmth and hospitality of the Ugandan people. From the bustling streets of Kampala to the serene beauty of the countryside, Uganda’s rich cultural tapestry and diverse landscapes offer a welcoming embrace to travellers from all corners of the globe.

The sense of acceptance that permeates Ugandan society creates a sense of belonging and connection that transcends borders and differences. I am grateful for the sanctuary that Uganda provides to those in need, whether they are fleeing conflict or seeking to explore its vibrant culture and natural wonders.

The spirit of solidarity and empathy that defines Uganda’s approach to refugees and visitors of all races is a source of inspiration and a reminder of the power of compassion to bridge divides and build bridges of understanding.

In conclusion, from an Eritrean perspective, Uganda’s exceptional hospitality towards refugees and visitors of all races is a shining example of the transformative impact of compassion and inclusivity.

As we navigate a world marked by uncertainty and division, Uganda’s commitment to welcoming others with open arms and open hearts serves as a powerful reminder of the shared humanity that unites us all.

Webale Nyo Uganda!!! Thank you Uganda!!