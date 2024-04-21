Uganda’s biggest tragedy: The rise of NRM and death of conscience, shame

Author: Gawaya Tegulle. PHOTO/NMG

By  Gawaya Tegulle

What you need to know:

  • Citizens adopt the moral course charted by the leaders. Corrupt leaders, corrupt citizens; righteous leaders, righteous citizens. When the State openly tortures innocent people, and we see it as normal and in fact, a prerogative of the State, you begin to see even in homes, babies being tortured with no mercy and no shame.