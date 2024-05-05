We can stop the cycle of overwhelm

In today’s world where life is often uncertain and one has got to juggle several balls to lead effectively, we are bound to get overwhelmed from time to time.

Whether it is work deadlines, children or aging parents calling for our attention, we need to stop and evaluate our lives and answer the question, ‘which balls will I put down to ensure that I keep the most important ones in the air?’

It is during such times that we tend to view disruptions as setbacks and often the feelings of overwhelm set in. However, when we remember that others also experience what we may be going through, this overwhelm can be temporary and when we manage it well, we will be able to handle the disruptions and get back to normal life.

Allow me to get vulnerable and share that I am one of those who tend to experience this cycle of overwhelm. Overtime, I am learning that there are tools and strategies that I can use when I feel like things are getting out of control for me and what is calling for my attention far exceeds the number of hours in the day for me to get things done.

I like to keep things simple, so I came up with my triple A strategy which I depend on to counter the cycle of overwhelm.

The first A stands for awareness. I start by asking myself why I am feeling that way. It is during such times that I journal more. Usually, I journal once a week.

However, during overwhelming seasons of life I have been known to do it at least three times a week. I find that this enables me to become present and avoid thinking about the past which often brings regret or thinking about the future which causes me to get anxious as I feel things are out of my control and this only makes the overwhelm worse.

I recall reading a simple but interesting story by Spenser Johnson called The Present where he noted that, “When you receive the present you no longer spend time dreaming about being in another place or wanting more.”

Awareness is also what prompts me to get a piece of paper and write down all the things that may be vying for my attention, both physically and mentally. I have shared this strategy with my family and often when I am walking around singing, about how I have many things to do, my husband will insist that I write down everything.

This then leads me to the second A which is acknowledgment. Writing things down helps me to appreciate what is required of me. It also enables me to focus on what is going well and gives me the energy and confidence to deal with what may be wrong.

Once I have acknowledged that there are indeed things calling for my attention, I begin to tackle them. Similarly, that not all work is equal and must be done with the same standard. Greg Mckeown in his book Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less cautions us that, “Spending time transforming the non-essential from good to extraordinary is a bad trade off. Every bow you put on top of that task means saying no to something more important.”

The Final A in my triple A strategy for dealing with overwhelm is action. It does not help if I am aware and acknowledge that there are things that need to be done but I do not act on them.

This will not only cause the overwhelm to grow but will also not get me to my destination because like I often tell my clients, “action is what will produce your desired results”.

Acting may require that I take heed of the four D’s by coach Valorie Burton which are i) do it, ii) delay it, iii) delegate it or iv) delete it.

The question to ponder this week is how will we deal with overwhelm to avoid it turning into a cycle that affects the bottom line which is often what we are judged on as leaders.