Why women should support each other

As we continue to celebrate women’s achievements, it is important to remember the power of women supporting women. Women have faced – and continue to face - countless obstacles and discrimination, and yet find strength in coming together and lifting each other up. This is very admirable.

To women everywhere, I encourage you to continue to love each other, embrace differences and recognise that diversity makes us all stronger. Listen actively to others’ stories and work to support one another.

Recognise that the challenges each woman faces are often systemic but can be overcome by working to close gender-based gaps in education, healthcare, and the workforce. By lifting each other up, a more equitable society can be created where all have equal opportunities to thrive. The journey to gender equity and equality is a challenging one, but let’s remember that we are not alone. With the collective support and encouragement of women and allies all over the world, we can continue to break down the barriers that stand in our way.

Finally, let’s all celebrate women. Let’s take pride in the accomplishments of women and recognise what women have achieved across many varied fields. Let’s celebrate every milestone and victory - both big and small – and advocate for ‘She’, just as much as we advocate for ‘He’.

Communities, where women are supported, empowered, and find equity of access and opportunity bring about positive change for generations to come. We need only harken to the Women’s Suffrage Movement of the 19th Century, which saw women of all backgrounds unite to fight for the right to vote. In the 60s and 70s, the Women’s Liberation Movement similarly brought women together to challenge gender roles and societal norms.

Today, we continue to see women supporting each other in various ways. In the business world, for example, female entrepreneurs are banding together to provide mentorship, funding, and resources to women starting businesses. In politics, women are joining forces to advocate for policies that support gender equity and that protect women’s rights.

We have made progress, but there is still a long way to go. Women around the world continue to face discrimination, violence, and other barriers that prevent them from achieving their full potential. Let’s all fight against these challenges and fight for a more equal world where women lead the charge by supporting other women.

Let’s remember the power of women as they love, uplift, and celebrate one another. Together, we can work to create a world where every woman has an opportunity to succeed and thrive.

As a leader dedicated to gender equity in all spheres of life, the African Diversity and Inclusion Centre (ADIC) works tirelessly to build programmes and initiatives that uplift women across Africa.

This includes our work with the African Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship, or work to increase inclusion in journalism and media, and our efforts to ignite change in the communities in which we live and work. We find encouragement in the increasing numbers of women joining corporate boards across Africa and work steadfastly alongside them to create additional pathways to drive continued opportunities and change.

If 2030 for the world, Agenda 2063 for Africa, and Agenda 2040 for Uganda are to be achieved, gender equity should be at the forefront of our sustainable development initiatives with diversity and inclusion serving as a strong and solid foundation.

The power of sisterhood is real. When women come together, they can achieve great things. They can break barriers, create change, and build a better future for themselves and their families. As Maya Angelou wrote, “Sisterhood is the belief that no woman is an island, that we are all connected, and that we all need each other.”

The author, Mr Ipolito T. Mubiru is a certified diversity and Inclusion Consultant and Executive Director at African Diversity and Inclusion Centre.