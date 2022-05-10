Cultural festivals a good initiative

On Sunday May 8, the National Museum grounds were treated to colourful scenes of people traditionally dressed, dancing and singing as they celebrated the Kadodi Festival.

A well-known traditional dance in Uganda, Kadodi is from the Bamasaba area and is usually performed during the circumcision season. It is possible that many of the people who turned up for the festival were not even from the East of the country where the song comes from and the traditional rite of passage is done.

The plan to hold this festival, by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, especially at the National Theatre, was a good and unique idea.

Like national sports, traditional songs, dances and sayings tend to bring Ugandans together regardless of which part of the country they are from. Many people, especially those who have had the privilege of going to primary school, know at least one song or dance from the four different parts of the country (North, West, East and Central). At weddings or similar events that bring people together, men and women can be seen rising up to dance or sing to a song from the bride or groom’s home town. And this is a good thing, because apart from getting people to celebrate, traditional songs and dances are helpful in teaching people about heritage, culture and values.

The Kadodi Festival is, therefore, a good entry point to teach people about the different morals, cultural norms and histories of the tribes in Uganda. Instead of focusing on only one area, however, the ministry can look at holding festivals linked to different parts of the country regularly, and invite people to learn about the various tribes, languages, and cultures we have. Within the festival, they can hold the performances of dance and song. They can also have exhibitions of items strictly focusing on the theme of the festival, for example books, craft products and cuisine.

In addition, they can have spaces where people are told and taught the history of the cultural song or performance on display. Also, if the ministry partnered with the music, dance and drama departments of various institutions, they would offer them a moment in the sun which they desperately deserve. Many parents and schools would be interested in having their children attend such functions for them to learn.

By doing this, the ministry will create a sense of patriotism and national pride. More importantly, it will encourage people to learn the values their tribes and clans have held for centuries including bravery, humility, respect, and many others. Holding a festival to celebrate our culture is a good idea.