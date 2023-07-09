DNA tests: Let’s strengthen counselling for all parties

The increasing concern that negative DNA paternity tests would tear apart more families --the core of our society – should not be taken lightly.

The surge in demand for DNA tests come after public disclosure by some of Kampala’s elite that some of the children they raised turned out not to be theirs.

The negative tests bring to light infidelity of the woman, putting the man in a state of shock, confusion and sometimes with a feeling of revenge. But the same results also put the child from such an extra-marital affair at great danger of suffering and depression.

Cultural, religious and political leaders, including legal experts, have come out to speak on the subject that has divided public opinion.

Legal experts say in the event that the husband does not divorce his wife, the law provides for the mother continuing to take care of the child as the actual father supplies the basic needs. But this should be carefully done, recognising the tolerance of aggrieved man.

Cultural leaders say there used to be ways the women would be tolerated in an event that they produced a child in an extra-marital affair.

But from their narratives, the women seem to be tolerated more when the affair was with the brother or relative of a man, than when the affair was with a man from outside the family circle.

Some women leaders, including Gender minister Betty Amongi, have spoken out against paternity tests, arguing that sometimes it is husbands to blame because they are either unavailable for their wives or philandering.

In other instances, the minister argued, women are desperate and pressured by families of the husband to produce a boy child as heir-apparent, tempting them to try their luck elsewhere.

The move by government to ensure that DNA tests are regulated is in the right direction, but this should not deprive suspicious husbands of the right to carry out the tests.

Government should ensure that counselling is done, results are accurate, wellbeing of the child is guaranteed and both husband and wife are given support to cope with the reality of the results.

Our appeal is that before results are released, there should be clear plan and consent on who will take care of the affected child in the event that the test is negative.