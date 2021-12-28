Find lasting solution to food insecurity

What you need to know:

The issue: 
Food insecurity.
Our view:  
We reiterate the request for relief aid made by the residents and district leaders but also ask the government to find a long-term solution to the problem of food insecurity besides handing out food to the affected communities.

A total of 100,000 residents of Kibuku District are facing food shortage caused by a dry spell that affected crop performance (see Daily Monitor, December 24, 2021, “Hunger bites Kibuku locals”).
For these unfortunate citizens, there was nothing merry about Christmas as their bellies grumbled on what is ordinarily supposed to be a day of feasting on sumptuous meals.
The district LC5 chairperson, Mr Mohammed Nakeba, told a district council meeting recently that families in the most affected sub-counties of Lyatama, Kasasira, Buseta, Kenkebu, Bulangira, and Kibuku Town Council have one meal a day.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.