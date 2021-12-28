Find lasting solution to food insecurity

A total of 100,000 residents of Kibuku District are facing food shortage caused by a dry spell that affected crop performance (see Daily Monitor, December 24, 2021, “Hunger bites Kibuku locals”).

For these unfortunate citizens, there was nothing merry about Christmas as their bellies grumbled on what is ordinarily supposed to be a day of feasting on sumptuous meals.

The district LC5 chairperson, Mr Mohammed Nakeba, told a district council meeting recently that families in the most affected sub-counties of Lyatama, Kasasira, Buseta, Kenkebu, Bulangira, and Kibuku Town Council have one meal a day.

A father of six, James Mpande, said they are surviving on porridge and urged the government to quickly come to their rescue.

We reiterate the request for relief aid made by the residents and district leaders but also ask the government to find a long-term solution to the problem of food insecurity besides handing out food to the affected communities.

A major cause of food insecurity is the high rate of post-harvest losses caused by poor handling of harvested crops.

Aflatoxins produced by fungi that invade crops that are poorly stored render them unfit for human consumption.

This forces the farmer to throw away the contaminated crops, causing food shortage besides financial losses.

To prevent this, farmers should be educated on proper handling and storage of harvested crops.

Over dependence on rain for agriculture is a big hindrance to efforts to make communities food secure. Climate change has led to widespread changes in weather patterns, causing drought that wither crops.

To mitigate this, the government should scale up efforts to boost irrigation on farms. Government should consider giving farmers interest-free or low-interest loans to enable them purchase irrigation equipment.

Agricultural extension officers should be sent to the grassroots to educate farmers about crop irrigation.

In areas that are drought-prone, consideration should be given to introducing drought-resistant, fast maturing crops.