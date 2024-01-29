How relevant are PhDs from our universities?

After postponing twice, Makerere University today commences its week-long 74th graduation ceremony. This year’s graduation is unique because the country will be witnessing the highest Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) pass out at the oldest institution of higher learning since its establishment in 1922.

Out of a total of 12,913 students set to graduate, 11,016 are undergraduates, 24 are undergraduate diploma students, 156 are postgraduate diploma students, 1,585 are Master’s degree students and 132 are PhDs. There are 47 female and 87 male PhD graduands out of the 6,816 female and 6,097 male students from different colleges.

During the 73th graduation ceremony last year, only 102 students graduated with Doctorate degrees. During the 72nd and 71st graduation ceremonies, there were only 100 and 108 PhD graduates, respectively.

What remains of concern is how practical and relevant these PhDs are in our country’s growth and development. In 2021, researchers from Makerere University College of Education and External Studies revealed in a report that Uganda’s PhD graduates do not provide significant contribution towards the development of Uganda’s economy.

Titled Capability Enhancement Project for Innovative Doctoral Education at Ugandan Universities, the report revealed that most of the PhD graduates heavily lack practical skills because the training is largely academic in nature, and that some of the training institutions lacked a curriculum.

The researchers recommended that the government ensures more funding to support post graduate studies, and that there should be more practical training embedded in the PhD training programmes.

To that effect, they also recommended that PhD supervisors need to undergo training in supervision for innovative doctoral education.

While speaking to this publication last Friday, Makerere University’s Academic Registrar, Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, attributed the growth in number of PhDs at the institution to consistent strategic planning, which include reviewing curricula and revitalising student supervision methods that have happened since Covid-19 recess.

He added that organising activities such as doctoral conventions, scientific conferences and seminars aimed at making Makerere a more research-intensive and led university, have helped improve PhD completion rates.

We commend Makerere’s efforts so far in achieving this progress and trust that other institutions are picking lessons. We also hope that the government will do better in supporting the PhD studies.

However, beyond generating new knowledge, it is vital that such ideas can drive economic growth, enhance competitiveness, address societal challenges and develop our country.