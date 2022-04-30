Let’s support cause to build children’s cancer hospital

In September last year, Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) gave eight children, aged 18 and below, a clean bill of health following five years of treatment.

This was not by chance. Their recoveries followed daily treatment, which included chemotherapy and radiotherapy, for years.

UCI attributed the achievement to the availability of an in-house surgeon and availability of equipment.

But the success story of these eight children is only one side of the story. On the other hand, every year, 3,000 children between the ages of 0 to 18 years are diagnosed with cancer. But only 25 percent, or 750 of these children, are treated at cancer treatment centres, according UCI experts.

One can only guess what happens to the other 2,250 children who are left to face the disease without the support of health professionals.

And the problem at the children’s cancer ward was even compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic that forced many patients to miss treatment for a long time.

Because of travel restrictions imposed by government throughout most of the two years of the countrywide lockdown, many of these children were unable to freely travel for regular treatment.

But well-wishers now want to make it easy for as many children as possible to get support from health professionals once diagnosed with cancer.

Today, Saturday April 30, Nation Media Group, in collaboration with other partners, has organised a car wash at Nexus Bar and Lounge in Najjera, a Kampala suburb, to support the construction of a childhood cancer specialised treatment centre at UCI.

Each car will be washed at Shs50,000 at the event that will run from 10am to 6pm. UCI has also set up a bank account number and mobile money account for those willing to contribute towards the cause.

Ugandans have previously come out to generously support such causes. We request the public to contribute towards this cause so that our children can be cured from cancer

Unlike cancer in adults that is caused by one’s lifestyle, such as smoking or drinking alcohol, cancer in children are unique. It is caused by mutation of genetic materials and experts recommend promotion of awareness of the disease.

With early diagnosis and proper treatment, the director of UCI says “cancer in children is very curable”. Let us support the cause to build the childhood cancer specialised treatment and give all children a chance to fight this disease.

