Let us celebrate all, not just Cheptegei 

Joshua Cheptegei is surely someone we should all celebrate. The Ugandan long distance has elevated the country’s name to levels we never imagined.

He deserves all the acclaim. We ought to celebrate the gem in Cheptegei, a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

The 25-year-old became only the fourth man to win back-to-back 10,000 metre world titles.

The other men to manage this feat are Britain’s Mo Farah and the Ethiopian duo of Haile Gebreselassie and Kenenisa Bekele.

Cheptegei is also the world record holder in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres, crowns he wrestled from Bekele’s stranglehold.



But as we celebrate the world Olympic and World Cross Country champion that Cheptegei is, we should not lose the crystal ball. Cheptegei is part of a team.

Like we have seen, Jacob Kiplimo, who won bronze in that 10,000 metre race, Stephen Kissa, Peter Maru, and Oscar Chelimo are all part of ‘gang’.

It may be hard to comprehend since athletics is mainly an individual sport. Have you ever imagined how lonely training and competitions would be if all these weren’t there?

What if he was the only Ugandan competing at this level without the Stella Chesangs, Halima Nakaayis, Mercyline Chelangats, Tarsis Orogots and others?

The hotel would be a strange place for him to walk around gazing at athletes from other countries, most of whom would be rivals and not friends.