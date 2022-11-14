She Cranes deserve more than just flowers

The ritual has not changed. A national team makes a cry for support before travelling for an international engagement. They are fed with promises, receive the national flag and then depart. The nation holds its breath and those who are interested, tune into television to cheer the team.

Sometimes, the team delivers. Then, we all jump into sharing the limelight with triumphant heroes.

Newspapers will run a photo spread and make a case for more support for sports. Social media ‘activists’ follow the drift and speak like experts.

The powerful in this country will tweet to praise the sports personalities for raising Uganda’s flag and then host a dinner or luncheon in honour of the team.

If they are lucky, the President’s neck is turned. That comes with a cash prize, a car and house that will take a decade to finish. The land title is a different ball game altogether.

Parliamentarians will move a motion to recognise the success to fill their Hansard. The pattern is so repetitive and predictable.

The national netball team – the She Cranes – are desperate to break the cycle.

Their latest success, finishing fifth in the Fast Five Series in New Zealand, is another of the many watershed moments they have delivered over the past nine years.

Everyone is giving them the usual flowers and kudos. She Cranes are saying they want more and deserve more than the scent from the flowers and heart-warming praises.

For every World Cup and Commonwealth Games appearance they have made since 2015, the She Cranes have been promised a financial reward. None has ever been delivered. In addition, their success has not changed the outlook of the game locally.

Netball league games still have sparse attendance and not much interest. Games are played on unwelcoming dusty pitches, named courts in disguise.

After their flights across oceans, She Cranes are expected to return and live on bare minimum and not demand more beyond the Shs50,000 transport refund.

With minimal investment and attention, She Cranes have shown that they belong to the best five or six netball nations in the world.

Can you imagine what they would do if we all cared a bit more? They have earned it like a child who excels in school. What more do She Cranes have to do? Do they have to win next year’s World Cup in South Africa? Will that change anything?