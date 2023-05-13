Stop fighting Mother Nature, it’s dangerous

The National Association of Professional Environmentalists (Nape) and other concerned ecologists have spoken about the dangers of wetland degradation, but we have refused to listen. The earth is warming at an unprecedented rate because of climate change.

From the death of 16 people, goats and cows in Kigezi sub-region last week, to now the rising water levels at River Katonga Bridge and closure of Kampala-Masaka Highway, we begin to recognise the latest indication of a difficult and an unwinnable war with the Mother Nature.

The second Katonga Bridge in Lwabenge Sub-county also caved in, cutting off Gomba from Kalungu, Masaka and other districts.

The deadly floods/mudslides and other natural disasters in Kisoro, Rubanda and Rukiga districts speak to a bungled war against environmental degradation. Adversity teaching us the value of environmental protection and what happens when the people and their leaders attempt to fight Mother Nature.

Environmentalists have tried their possible best to do the needful in the face of two dangers; corruption and murky politics that appear to have permeated the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), a semi-autonomous institution charged with the responsibility of coordinating, monitoring, regulating and supervising environmental management in the country.

However, in the war against environmental degradation, our view is that both State and non-state actors should appreciate the fact that Mother Nature will always win. However, the principles of an unwinnable war require leaders at all levels to consider a shift to a negotiated compromise. This option will save the nation and her citizens from the current ecological dilemma.

Nema and the three cooking stones of government (Executive, Legislature and Judiciary), must come to gather and discuss the current crisis and propose solutions. Wetlands have a direct impact on the quality and quantity of water we consume and the floods that have cut off some districts and destroyed roads.

Let’s manage land properly and stop fighting Mother Nature, save endangered wetlands as well as forests, rivers and lakes from insatiable encroachers masquerading as investors. We need to restore all those wetlands and forests that have been degraded. This strategy would avert natural disasters, protect ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

The President must question the viability of sand mining and growing rice in a wetland which filters water that pours into Lake Victoria. The person(s) who allowed sand mining, rice growing and other illegal activities in Lwera must be investigated and prosecuted.