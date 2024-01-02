Time to settle and focus on a better year

The festive season, which kicked off just before Christmas Day more than a week ago, is coming to an end after people across the globe welcomed the New Year yesterday.

We congratulate everyone for making it to 2024, and hope the season will end well. The end of the festivities ushers in a period of reflection, refreshing, and re-strategizing for the year ahead for government, organisations and individuals.

Last year offered a lot to deal with in terms of security, infrastructure in the city, political issues, and health, among others. As Ugandans entered the New Year on Sunday evening, there was a lot of anticipation as they celebrated in church and other social hangouts; seeing off 2023 and welcoming 2024.

Yesterday, clerics across the country used the day to preach peace and prosperity in the New Year. In a well-thought-out message, the Bishop of South Ankole Diocese, the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, asked Christians to make proper choices in 2024 so that they may not lose track of their lives. Indeed, a new year offers a pedestal for new beginnings, which we must all now take advantage of and make our country great.

It is now time for us to think about the forthcoming school season, the need to be ready for the planting season in the first quarter of the year, and generally plan better for our welfare. January is going to be busy for the government, which is set to host high-level meetings.

Already, at least 43 speakers and presiding officers have confirmed attendance of the Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers’ Conference due for January 3 to January 6.

This will just serve as a precursor to the other back-to-back summits of the Non-Aligned Movement and the G77+China. We hope the events take place as planned. In the political realm, the Bishop of Ankole Diocese, the Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, told Ugandans to be at peace with the leadership of the country.

“The leadership positions we are in are just for a moment, God knows how to take care of his own. It’s coming to 2026 and some of you are already anxious of what is going to happen in terms of leadership for this country, don’t get worried. God has a plan and purpose for his people,” Bishop Mwesigwa said in his sermon at St James Cathedral, Ruharo, Mbarara City North Division in Mbarara City.