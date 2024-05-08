African parliamentarians vouch for religious and cultural values

During a three-day second African Inter-Parliamentary conference on family values and sovereignty, it was emphasised by all participants that Africa was the last man standing in matters of promoting religious and cultural values that safe guard the family.

Mr Henk Jan Van Scothorst, director of Christian Council Intentional, who gave a goodwill message of the Christian fraternity, lamented the unfortunate accelerated distortion of human identity as interpreted in the secular Western world.

The conference centred on listening to the changing trends of defining sex and sexuality that has resulted in a sexually permissive society that has promoted LGTBQI+ agenda and other sexually revolutionary practices like sex change, even among children.

The parliamentary delegates from 20 African countries appreciated the host nation Uganda, and in particular, His Excellency Gen Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni for championing the resistance against negative foreign values that are a threat to the African family unit.

It was revealed that many African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda had passed legislation that protects the African children and family.

The conference participants were troubled by the information that European nations had craftily seduced African technocrats into signing the African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) and European Union (EU) Economic partnership SAMOA agreement which compromises African governments sovereignty and stand towards LGTBQI+ and related ‘human rights’ issues.

The conference participants stressed the need to define human rights from an African perspective instead of a Western secular definition of human rights that results in the distortion of sex and sexuality.

Other papers that were delivered included those from medical experts who cautioned African governments against whole sale embrace of Western medicine, regulations and assistance, including the numerous vaccines without African medical experts being able to cross-check and ensure efficiency, efficacy and safety.

At the end of the three days, the conference attendees who included four Speakers of different African countries, two Deputy Parliamentary Speakers, religious leaders, cultural leaders and resource persons were hosted by President Museveni, who excited the African delegates with the history of European conquest of Africa and attendant disruption of public life, economy and destiny of nations.

He called upon the young African parliamentarians to rise to the challenge of foreign influence and exploitation that is affecting African culture, values and economy negatively.

The communique that was drafted following the conference held at Entebbe Golf View Hotel from May 1 to 3 recommended the revision of the SAMOA agreement to cater for the interests of Africans in safeguarding African culture, values and sovereignty.