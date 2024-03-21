An unpopular opinion to help entrepreneurs survive business closure

Uganda is one of the most entrepreneurial countries on the continent. Research shows that 28 percent of adults in Uganda own or co-own a business. That most people discontinue their business in the first year is also another hard truth! Why is that?

Majority of us see someone earning money from a certain venture and we jump right in thinking that we will quickly make the same progress toward earning profit. That is good motivation but maybe not enough to make one carry on for the long haul.

The difference between those who start and go on for decades and those who quickly give up when things get challenging or tedious is a mindset. The former have a growth mindset while the later have a fixed mindset.

A growth mindset allows one to believe that interests and passions are capable of developing with enough time, effort and investment. On the contrary, a fixed mindset causes you to run from your error instead of engaging with it to find solutions.

Self-discovery is the secret to setting the path to a fulfilling future and fosters a successful growth mindset. It is when you discover the thing you were fashioned for and the accompanying gifts/ skills you were equipped with to see it through, that you can create ideas/ businesses that will get you committed to a growth mindset. You cannot run away from yourself, can you?

Warren Buffet, in giving secrets to success, expressed the importance of finding what brings meaning to your life and making it your focus each day.

Zuckerberg also said, “I think it’s important if you’re going to take on any big challenge, that you love and really have faith in what you’re doing.”

Since your purpose is always attached to your passions, when you find what you are truly passionate about, you will have the greatest chance of persevering until you get the success you desire because when you are passionate about something, you not only have more energy, you also get more creative and you search more diligently for solutions when the going gets tough.