Empower youth to become active agents of change

As we stand at the threshold of a new era, the potential of youth to drive transformative change cannot be overlooked. With their boundless energy, fresh perspectives, and unwavering idealism, young people represent a potent force for transformation.

However, this potential often remains untapped, hindered by systemic barriers and a lack of opportunities for meaningful engagement.

Uganda, with the second youngest population globally, represents this demographic reality, where 78 percent of its citizens are below the age of 35, and this youthful population is projected to double within the next 25 years, this underscores both the promise and urgency of empowering Uganda’s youth.

On May 10, census day marked a pivotal moment where youth took centre stage in conducting a vital national task.

The government’s decision to entrust this responsibility to young individuals deserves appreciation, recognising their potential in shaping the nation’s demographic landscape.

However, as Uganda approaches the election year in 2026, it’s crucial to underscore the critical role of youth engagement in politics. Empowering young individuals to actively participate in the electoral process, both as voters and potential candidates, is foundational to fostering a vibrant and inclusive democracy.

Advocating for policies aimed at enhancing youth representation in government, such as lowering the voting age and implementing youth quotas within political parties, catalyses amplifying their voices and perspectives in decision-making, ensuring their meaningful contribution to shaping the future of our nation.

There is a need to engage the youth in workshops and trainings on leadership, advocacy, and project management for their development.

These sessions cover diverse skills like poultry, brick making, and equipping young individuals with practical abilities while fostering creativity and innovation.

Additionally, educating them about joining savings and credit cooperatives (SACCOs) empowers them financially and encourages a culture of saving and investment. Furthermore, creating opportunities for youth to participate in community projects enables them to apply their skills and contribute meaningfully to society.

Mentorship and community engagement are essential components of youth empowerment. Young people greatly benefit from the guidance and support of experienced mentors who can provide valuable insights and encouragement. Establishing mentorship programmes, for example the Youth Build Mentorship Programme that connect low-income young people with their leaders to help them complete their education and gain job skills through hands-on training.

Additionally, fostering a sense of community engagement helps young individuals understand their role in their immediate surroundings and encourages them to take initiative locally.

By creating opportunities for youth to participate in community projects, they can apply their skills and contribute meaningfully to society, ultimately fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment.

Uganda’s youth hold immense potential to drive positive change. As the nation faces the challenges and opportunities of the future, it is crucial to empower young people through meaningful engagement, education, and opportunities.

By investing in their development and providing avenues for their participation, we can create a brighter and more inclusive future for Uganda.