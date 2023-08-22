Eradicating violence and harassment at the workplace

On August 7, 2023, Uganda made a significant step forward in protecting its workforce by ratifying the 2019 Violence and Harassment Convention (No. 190) established by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

With this ratification, Uganda joins the ranks of 32 countries worldwide and becomes the eighth country in Africa to embrace this important measure.

The Violence and Harassment Convention aims to create a safe and respectful work environment for all employees, irrespective of their position or rank.

It sets forth comprehensive guidelines and frameworks, both at the national and international levels, to prevent and address various forms of violence and harassment.

Notably, the convention emphasises the need for inclusive protective measures, prevention strategies, and support services for victims.

Furthermore, it upholds gender equality and promotes decent employment, thus fostering a workplace that ensures the well-being of all.

Crucial to the convention’s impact is Article 2, which provides an inclusive definition of violence and harassment.

This definition recognises the varying manifestations of mistreatment, encompassing physical, psychological, sexual, and economic abuses occurring in connection with work.

By explicitly addressing prevalent issues such as sexual harassment, the convention tackles these forms of violation head-on, thereby working towards a more equitable working environment.

However, for Uganda to effectively implement the ILO Convention against Violence and Harassment, particularly in relation to women, several important measures need to be undertaken.

Firstly, it is crucial for employers, employees, and other stakeholders to deeply comprehend the provisions and significance of this convention.

Increased awareness will foster a collective commitment to combat harassment and violence in the workplace, with a specific emphasis on women’s safety and the elimination of gender-based violence.

Uganda should also develop and adopt policies and guidelines specifically targeting harassment and violence in the workplace.

These measures should be designed to align with the convention and address its core principles which focus on prevention, broad scope, protection, gender focus, and a rights-based approach to address and eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work.

By doing so, the country can establish a framework that provides comprehensive protection for workers and ensures the proactive prevention of harm.

There is need to amend Ugandan laws to align them with the provisions of convention No. 190. While existing legislation, such as the Employment Act of 2006 through Section 7 and the Employment Regulations of 2011 offer some protection against sexual harassment and prescribe disciplinary measures, the laws should explicitly incorporate the broader scope of the convention.

This will ensure comprehensive coverage of violence and harassment in all their forms and reinforce the legal framework.

Moreover, active monitoring and assessment processes, along with robust training programmes, should be implemented for companies and employees alike.

Regular engagement with trade unions and civil society will foster dialogue and collaboration in addressing workplace violence and harassment in a proactive manner.

Finally, to effectively support victims, Uganda must establish victim assistance services that encompass counselling, legal representation, and medical aid.

By providing these crucial resources, the operationalisation of the convention will be enhanced, ultimately improving the conditions for women in Ugandan workplaces.

As Uganda takes this important stride towards eradicating violence and harassment in the workplace, its commitment to creating a safe and inclusive work environment serves as an inspiring example for other nations.

The ratification of Convention No. 190 reaffirms Uganda’s dedication to gender equality, decent employment, and the well-being of all workers.

By implementing the convention’s principles and taking the necessary steps, Uganda has the power to reshape its workplace culture and ensure the dignity and rights of every individual.