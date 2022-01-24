Health promotion way to go for Uganda’s fragile system

By  Guest Writer

Health is a critical part of our being because when we get it right, every other pursuit follows suit.  And in this article, I am addressing myself specifically to physiological health. And with the current Covid-19 pandemic scare, a discussion on health has never been timelier! 
No doubt Uganda’s health sector, like others, too, continues struggling to hold itself together, Uganda’s health sector has a total of 6,937 health facilities distributed throughout the country. These facilities are responsible for provision of health services to an entire population estimated at approximately 43 million Ugandans.
 
I am not being political in any way whatsoever, but visiting most government facilities, the strain is visible. The country definitely faces increasing challenges in the health sector due to rapid population explosion and, other unforeseen pressures like Refugee influxes, etc. The doctor to patient-ratio is 1:24,725, which makes it harder for patients to have appropriate services from medical workers—especially doctors, in some facilities which hardly have doctors on duty fulltime. With private hospitals paying slightly better than government facilities, this has only abated the predicament as most private hospitals are located in urban areas hence further scarcity of qualified medical personnel in rural areas.

