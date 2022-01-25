How many learners have returned to school?

Learners board boda bodas to return to return to school in Wakiso District following the reopening of all learning institutions on Januar 10, 2022. Several learners in Kamuli District,  who got pregnant  during the lockdown, have failed to go back to school. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The rationale for such a long closure is something I would like to read or listen to. Because schools were unnecessarily closed for a very long time, significant risk for learners not to return to school was created.

On January 10, Uganda finally ended the world’s longest school closure. Although Uganda ranks nowhere in the most Covid-19- affected countries, leadership in the country found it rational to close schools for the longest time in the world -- virtually two years.

