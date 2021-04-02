I hope ambulance thieves will rot in jail

Friday April 02 2021
letters01pix

An ambulance was recently stolen from a hospital facility in Northern Uganda. PHOTO/FILE

Advertisement
By Guest Writer

I read in Daily monitor of April 1 that  a Shs 300 million ambulance was allegedly stolen from the compound of Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

The story goes on to state that the hospital has had a number of cases of theft of equipment such as  an autoclave machine and assorted tool kit worth Shs500 million  which were later recovered from Nebbi District. Other equipment stolen in the past include microscopes. 

It is absurd that while our healthcare system is grappling with lack of  equipment, now even the little that there is, is being stolen by heartless individuals. Why in the world would a  person steal an ambulance that is key in ensuring that lives are saved.  

The  hospital definitely has to tighten its security to stop these thefts. I hope the ambulance  will be found and the culprits punished.

Patricia Nankinga,
Jinja

Advertisement