I hope ambulance thieves will rot in jail

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I read in Daily monitor of April 1 that a Shs 300 million ambulance was allegedly stolen from the compound of Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

The story goes on to state that the hospital has had a number of cases of theft of equipment such as an autoclave machine and assorted tool kit worth Shs500 million which were later recovered from Nebbi District. Other equipment stolen in the past include microscopes.

It is absurd that while our healthcare system is grappling with lack of equipment, now even the little that there is, is being stolen by heartless individuals. Why in the world would a person steal an ambulance that is key in ensuring that lives are saved.

The hospital definitely has to tighten its security to stop these thefts. I hope the ambulance will be found and the culprits punished.

Patricia Nankinga,

Jinja