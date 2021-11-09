Mindset change is crucial for the parish devt model

Extension workers spraying crops recently. PHOTO/ FILE

What you need to know:

A sneak peek into some government projects shows mammoth achievements that could have by now uplifted Uganda out of poverty had the beneficiaries’ mindsets been tickled during previous interventions

The parish development model (PDM) is now the government’s new kid on the block joining several other initiatives to fight household poverty and cruise Uganda to middle income status by 2040.

