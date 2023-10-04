No one should be above the law

Thank you for your good article about the Aya Group and the hotel mess. The Daily Monitor is, truly, the voice of Ugandans. Allow me a moment to express my thoughts in response for what they may or may not be worth:

I think Mr Museveni’s insular focus on big business in Uganda as the way to enrich the country is short-sided, and I think he is not careful enough in his decisions. Big business in itself does not make things better. Justice makes things better. He speaks so much about the need to stop corruption, making big threats, making examples of some, but where is the follow through? He seems to speak loudly yet not carry the stick. People are not fooled. Laws have little meaning when even the leader doesn’t follow them or take them seriously.

Honestly, I think Mr Museveni sees himself as being the arbiter of all laws in Uganda, free to obey or not as he sees fit! One minute he makes a law, the next, he supports the person who is breaking it! Under such leadership, it is no wonder that there is so much corruption and chaos.

A good king obeys the laws of the land. He is an example for the people. He rewards the just and punishes those who are not. He provides for order and beauty and security for all in the land, rich and poor alike. I think he tries to make things better, but his hubris, insularity, and mismanagement are, I think, preventing true order and beauty from blooming in Uganda.

You cannot build a mansion if you don’t have a tent to sleep in.

First things first. Build slowly. Make good, well-planned decisions. Enforce the laws. Live within one’s means. Provide city planning. Then, things will improve slowly of their own accord.

Making so many deals and having so many expensive projects funded with huge loans that aren’t absolutely necessary for society to function in an orderly way is counterproductive.

Like most leaders in the world today including and especially the U.S. (my country), he is burying Uganda in a deep hole of debt from which it can never recover. It is tragic. The poor are getting poorer and the rich, richer under his policies. It is madness.

That is why I no longer believe in democracy as a strong and effective form of government.

Tragically, the royal and noble classes have been exterminated. The common man, at least in theory, rules from below. The people “choose” their leader, yet, what do the people know about how to govern? What does a farmer know? A hairdresser? How are they qualified to choose a leader of a country? How is a young man, directionless and searching to find his way in life, able to make such a decision as who should be the king of a people?!! How can a woman with five small children struggling to find the money to feed and clothe them, how can she have the time and energy to make an informed decision about who will lead a country? It is not possible. It is not practical or realistic.

So, we have come to the point when the world is filled with half-informed men as leaders - reaching in the dark for answers to unsolvable crises. We have come to the end of the democracy experiment, yet, we have been so brainwashed into thinking it is the only way to prevent tyranny, that we don’t consider that weakness eventually breeds just that!