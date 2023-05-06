On mandate of veterinary drug regulation

During World Vet Day celebrations in Amolatar District, I heard many speakers talking about a proposed plan for government to transfer the mandate of veterinary drug regulation from National Drug Authority (NDA)to a new agency that would be formed and be directly supervised by Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF). Before I go into detail, I would like to remind everyone of the saying ,“If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”

For the past 30 years NDA has been making positive strides in regulating human and veterinary drugs.

They are one of the most professional, efficient, and incorruptible organisations that we have in Uganda.

They have been able to form and strengthen international partnerships, and recently this helped them be granted a national pharmacovigilance centre and World Health Organisation maturity level three.

For those of you who understand the magnitude, you are aware that NDA is ahead of their time, and it would only be sensible to protect, support and empower them to go even further.

Uganda government is in the process of merging and restructuring various parastatals to reduce duplication of efforts, promote efficiency and most importantly reduce unnecessary costs that are suffocating the Treasury. So why even suggest creating a new agency?

A few individuals are trying to create a new agency/parastatal that would be directly supervised by MAAIF .

This unnecessary fight for power and money are the reasons our country is choking on debts and Ugandans are struggling.

It is unfortunate that instead of looking for ways to alleviate poverty, they are wasting time looking for how to benefit while Ugandans continue suffering. These are the leaders who continuously let down the fountain of honour, our president Yoweri K T Museveni.

This plan formed is pointless because currently NDA is doing a great job. It is also worthwhile to note that NDA board is comprised of three board members that represent MAAIF and the veterinary community.

They also collaborate effectively with MAAIF leaders and officers in conducting various activities throughout the fiscal year.

I cannot proceed without reminding you that MAAIF controls all district veterinary offices throughout the entire country, and these officers are tasked with providing clearance for all NDA licensed outlets by reviewing, vetting, and recommending them for licence approval and renewal every year.

Therefore, they play a huge role in licensing of veterinary outlets as per the NDA process.

If you really wanted to help the country and saw a need for transfer of mandate of food wouldn’t the logical thing, be to take the mandate of food from UNBS to NDA, as is the practice in several developed economies like USA (Food and Drug Administration).

This would be sensible because NDA could easily create a directorate of food safety under their organisation and commence operations without stressing the country’s coffers.

NDA has already established themselves globally through international networks their solid reputation and they have been able to build capacity through proper structures and work efficiency.

This is evident by there impact on the ground in rural and urban areas of Uganda.

They have also recently completed construction of their state-of-the-art laboratory towers in Kampala which have world class equipment and machines.

The authority generates its own revenue without government intervention or funding, so why then should we take steps backwards by giving government a burden of sourcing for money to create and sustain a new organisation?

This plan is especially irritating because it comes at a time where government is not only recovering from Covid-19, but as they are sourcing for funds to work on roads, hospitals, supply medicines to health outlets and enhance salaries of all civil servants.

The idea does not make logical, financial, or technical sense if we are being honest.

Please let us be leaders and not be enemies of progress. Please do not compromise a key sector.