PM Nabbanja, best of luck in fighting corruption

Our illustrious Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has regularly been quoted as determined to get to the top of the fight against corruption and hopefully slaughter that stubborn monster. She no doubt means well and is quite determined to do all she can in that difficult endeavour.

Her recent “order” to the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Betty Kamya to investigate alleged corruption in her (Kamya’s) own office is, therefore, a welcome gesture.

I can see one problem though. The IGG, who I know to be incorruptible herself, will need to deploy the personnel in her office to unearth whatever corruption there may be among her officials.

Chances are high that corrupt officials will be tasked to investigate themselves, perhaps their friends or even their superiors! That scenario unfortunately cannot be said to play itself out exclusively in the IGG’s office.

It likely applies to the police and its Criminal Investigations Directorate; in other investigative branches (where they exist) of the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

The government should therefore reflect on this and come up with imaginative ways by which institutions investigate one another without people invoking “interference” and independence as happened when the immediate past Inspector General of Government (Justice Irene Mulyagonja) sought to investigate alleged corruption by Members of Parliament in the committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) that had discussed the case of “unauthorised cargo” on a plane chartered by the Bank of Uganda. (I wonder what became of that case!).

Anyway the Speaker of Parliament at the time in effect declared that the IGG had no power to investigate Parliament!

No institution or branch of government should see itself as corruption-free and none should be immune from investigation.

If current laws imply such immunity, they should be amended. The problem: Parliament has the mandate to amend laws and we know how seriously it guards its independence to the extent of near immunity if short of impunity.

So Madam Prime Minister, we know you mean well and some of us wish you every success in fighting corruption, but the task is not an easy one.

Authored by HGK Nyakoojo,