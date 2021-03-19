Promote men, women dialogue to curb gender-based violence

Gender-based violence in Uganda is a result of power inequalities and discrimination based on gender. This is now more than ever, it was entrenched in the social beliefs, systems, perceptions, and attitudes about women and men and their roles in society.

It includes; domestic violence, violence against women, men and sexual-related violence.

While the NRM government and some non-governmental organisations have had several interventions aimed at eradicating gender-based violence, these interventions largely targeted rural community populations and the poor. Many urban dwellers highly affected as their business such as bars and sports betting, among others, remain technically closed.

The many programmes aimed at ending gender-based violence never took root among the middle class. Therefore, more actions to stop the vice need to be carried out. Various researches show that there is raised awareness on some, but the increased violence against women among the middle class in Ugandan needs to be addressed.

According to Research at Ambrosoli Consult Uganda , women and girls constitute the majority of the victims of gender-based violence countrywide and it affects both sexes.

Therefore, while GBV is often mistakenly seen as a “woman’s issue,” long-term solutions to prevent and respond to GBV must include the participation of men and boys.

Strategies to prevent and respond to GBV should, therefore, include dialogue between men and women as well as boys and girls, aimed at changing the cultural, social, economic and faiths that deny human rights and equality between women and men. Efforts to involve men and boys in fighting GBV should be encouraged and promoted.

Women fear taking their cases to courts due to cultural ties that do not encourage them to address relevant issues through courts.

Even those who overcome cultural restrains face the challenge of paying for high legal costs. Whereas many discriminatory laws have been revised, difficulties persist because people are not informed about gender sensitive laws that have been enacted, nor are they informed about their rights under these laws.

A good number of gender discriminatory laws have been reviewed, but their dissemination needs to cover the entire nation. Different influencing factors have been identified, including poverty, ignorance, religious beliefs, etc, consumption of alcohol, among others.

GBV, especially among the corporates and the middle class in Uganda, is becoming a human rights concern as it affects more women than men. Females experience brutal acts like rape, sexual harassment, injuries, and abusive relationships at the hands of husbands or boyfriends.

It is against this backdrop that GBV in Ugandans must be fought by everyone.

Ambrose Byamugisha Muhoozi,

ambrosoli.consult@gmail.com

