Retaliating is not solution to Kenya ban of maize imports

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Uganda recently woke up to a shocking letter from Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture banning its agricultural products and those of Tanzania. They cited the use of some dangerous chemicals that are putting the lives of its citizens at risk of diseases and death.

The move may have come in good faith, but the timing may be too speculative for many Ugandans to accept the decision by the Kenyan government.

Having come from a General Election recently, there were talks about a ship that docked in Mombasa Port, Kenya for some time. The news in the corridors pointed to something different from what it actually turned out to be. It was not until the ship proceeded to its next voyage that the speculation cooled down.

The action of banning Uganda’s products immediately after the President of Kenya assuming the chairmanship of the regional body, the East African Community ( EAC) is similar to the actions of his counterpart of Rwanda sometime back.

All the aforementioned coincidences have come at a time when Uganda recently decided to construct some roads in the Democratic Republic of Congo to boost trade with its neighbours. The decision to construction roads in DR Congo came amid protests from a section of Ugandans, including some legislators.

Having listened to the tone used by some of our Members of Parliament during a session on Tuesday, I could do little, but ponder about our next move as a country.

Advertisement

Among the key suggestions was for Uganda to retaliate its neighbour’s action in kind and ban the importation of its goods. However, I say no to this and condemn it in the strongest terms possible.

Drawing from the above, Uganda should remember that it is a land locked country. It should also remember that many of our imports from our neighbours are essential goods, including fuel. On the other hand, the goods what we export to our neighbours are items that they can do without.

This line of thinking that Uganda should reciprocates will not add any value at all. We should instead focus on a diplomatic resolution of the matter.

At the same time, the Kenya’s ban of Ugandan maize should act as an eye opener for us to improve on our planning policy in the agricultural sector.

For instance, we should provide better harvesting and storage facilities for our produce. Just like the medical scientists have been on top of the Covid-19 pandemic war, Uganda should start using crop scientists to produce quality crops.

Kenya needs us, but we need Kenya and other neighbours more.

Ignatius Bruno Namisi | namisibruno@gmail.com