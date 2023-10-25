Social Media will make or break you; the internet never forgets

“Manager, check the links below, Q (not her real name) and her boyfriend are running an Only fans and Strip Chat accounts, don’t forget her Ticktock and Instagram though they are kind of private,” an old friend texted me on WhatsApp after a long day.

Yes, curiosity, just as you imagined! I was taken to their pages by the links, and my reaction was simply, “Oh my God.”

These days, it’s very hard to wake up without a social media saga; nude pictures, sex videos, snobs proving point or stolen accounts, and attempts to reveal the handle’s chats with peers.

In order to gain numbers (large followings), clout and cheap popularity under the pretense of “trending and influencing” have left many social media users, regardless of age, yearning for numbers.

Erin Russ in the Hill Magazine of June 20,2023 notes that, the purpose of social media platforms may have originally been to provide connection, and perhaps even be arbiters of truth. But over time, mounting evidence shows bad actors have used social media to nefariously manipulate its users.

A fact that can’t be overlooked in Uganda’s contemporary state, with 11.77 million internet users, Uganda’s internet penetration rate stood at 24.6 percent of the total population at the start of 2023, according to Data Reportal Website.

According to these figures, a select few have made money as product influencers and advertisers by using the internet and social media to establish brands, create content, and engage with a variety of audiences. Interestingly, organizations have also embraced social media as a tool for effective audience communication.

However, in an attempt to draw attention, some have turned to profanity and nudity. To a lesser degree, we may say that the widespread use of smart devices by young adults and a few somewhat mature citizens who continue to seek out virtual and misleading approbation online has been accompanied by a great deal of urban excitement (Maalo).

Remarkably, a lot of its users are unaware that once something is posted online, it stays there forever, like a ghost that follows them for the rest of their life.

Withholding names and without finger pointing, many who later face cyber bullying sometimes due to their actions or victimization end up becoming depressed with a low self esteem among their peers or even their circles.

Several couples have turned to the internet to vent their frustrations, form camps, and ignite a cold war, a move that we online in-laws sarcastically support. Others resort to threads (conversations where everyone can share their ideas) and Ticktok comments to make decisions for their homes.

Extreme measures have been taken by some to use social media as a weapon against their adversaries or people they are envious of (snobs). Politicians, celebrities and socialites have welcomed this strategy as a way to become more relevant among their fans, believing that popularity equals support and significance!

If you all recall how the tribalistic argument started among our political circles in the country, that is a discussion for another day, but the internet has that on record.

Shockingly Q and her boyfriend’s content reached both their respective Family WhatsApp groups and due to the shock, Q’s mother got an instant stroke. The Lad’s father swore not to add any University tuition, for the road he has chosen.

Many social media users are ignorant of the kind of content they post, but in this information era, nothing remains hidden as long as it is published online. Be vigilant the internet will make or break you!