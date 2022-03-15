The West’s sanctions against Russia could be the EU’s Abilene Paradox

This screen grab obtained from a handout video released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 4, 2022, shows a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the settlement of Gnutovo outside Mariupol.PHOTO/AFP

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Thus, the West’s financial and economic sanctions on Russia could have severe unintended economic ramifications for the EU if they went full throttle on a trip to “Abilene”.  

Whether it was a fable or a fact, Prof Jerry Harvey’s Abilene Paradox was epoch-making for offering an instructive lesson on how groupthink yields boomerangs.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.