Will Ruto divide or unite Kenya?

Kenya President William Ruto has a bumpy road ahead of him.

He is inheriting a divided and tribalised country. Therefore, he needs to think out of and without the box to maintain the existing peace Kenya experienced after the elections that saw him being declared a winner though controversially.

Now Ruto is at the helm. He needs to think like a leader and not just an imperial President.

Ruto was recently quoted as saying “we will not have a handshake that creates a mongrel of a government where no one knows where the line is. I believe in the rule of law. I do not believe in handshake stories” (Daily Nation, September 5, 2022).

Did Ruto contemplate the monopolisation and tribalisation of the presidency by two communities, Kalenjin and Kikuyu who have produced two and three presidents of Kenya respectively since independence?

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who enacted handshake politics, is worried as he was quoted as saying that “when I said a time has come that this country needs a leader from another community, I didn’t say it in bad taste, I said it because I have seen elections dividing this country and maybe it’s time to show that a leader can come from another community” (Daily Nation, September 7, 2022).

Uhuru added that “politics is an interesting game and a lot of things will change within three months.”

Does Ruto grasp this? Especially if he underscores the fact that Kenyans are now complaining about corruption, debts, the surge in living costs, tanking economy, tribalism, and many more.

Uhuru speaks from a practical experience despite openly preferring Ruto’s nemesis, Raila Odinga. Again, should we ignore Uhuru Kenyatta’s nuggets of wisdom?

If anything, President Ruto needs to embark on the unification of Kenya instead of chest-beating since: Firstly, Kenya has been divided since it gained its independence after the first government entrenched, internalized, and weaponised tribalism, which has been Kenya’s albatross around its neck.

Secondly, Ruto must revisit his marginal victory, which puts Kenya on the razor’s edge if we reckon with the fact that Odinga has as many followers as Ruto .

This is serious. Remember, within three months Uhuru Kenyatta says things can change. Thus Ruto needs to remind himself about what forced Uhuru Kenyatta into the handshake with Odinga.

It is simple. Odinga still has a big chunk of Kenyans and Kenyan voters. Therefore, it is political suicide to wish him away, especially if we reckon with the unpredictability of tribal politics. In tribal toxic societies, winning the presidency and ruling tribally divided people are two different things.

Thirdly, Ruto needs to consider the numbers in the parliament. Narok Senator-elect Ledama Ole Kina said “we are the majority and we will play our role. Let us meet in Parliament starting tomorrow” (Daily Nation, September 7, 2022). This also speaks volumes about how Ruto’s regime will face an uphill situation in passing its bills.

Apart from the above necessities for the unification of Kenya, Ruto and his advisors need to underscore the fact that he promised many things. Will he deliver without offering an olive branch to his nemesis?

Does Ruto know what Odinga and his staunch followers are contemplating after losing because of what Odinga said: “This judgment is by no means the end of our movement, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to transform this country …” (AllAfrica, September 5, 2022). Odinga added that “we will be communicating in the near future on our plans to continue our struggle for transparency, accountability, and democracy.”

What adds up to the above utterances by three prominent Kenya politicians on what to expect is that there’s a tough nut for Ruto to crack. For example, many Kenyans know that his Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua was convicted of obtaining money illegally. Justice Esther Maina of the High Court’s Anti-Corruption Division, in convicting Gachagua, said that “the court finds that the funds are liable to forfeiture as the Assets Recovery Authority (ARA) has discharged its burden of proof that the funds were received by Gachagua” (Kenyans.co.ke, July 28, 2022).

However you interpret it, this Gachagua’s conviction. I don’t know what the Kenyan constitution says about ethicality and the fitness for convicts to hold high public office. Gachagua remains convicted since he’s not appealed the sentence he promised.

This speaks volumes about how a section of Kenyans would like to see accountability and the fight against corruption based on a top-down approach if I can use the term.

In sum, will Ruto accept to think out of and without the box and take a bull by the horn and unite Kenya?

Nd. Nkwazi Mhango