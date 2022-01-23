Women should embrace ‘steminism’

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Today in universities/institutions, science programmes such as medicine, physics, engineering, biotechnology are dominated by males while arts/humanities domains like development studies, gender studies, public administration and social works are dominated by girls.

The women’s movement in Uganda accelerated after the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution. It ushered in many reforms, including “affirmative action” aimed at narrowing gender gap in leadership and political space. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.