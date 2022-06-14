Work with East African leaders to end insecurity

This insecurity has spanned several decades and has affected the growth of the region as can be seen through the high levels of poverty and illiteracy. The government has made several attempts in restoring stability in Karamoja which can be traced back to the early years of the National Resistance Movement. Unfortunately, despite all the several endeavors by the government and the UPDF, the insecurity in the region has persisted up to now. This should actually prompt stakeholders involved in tackling this security problem to go back to the drawing board and evaluate the results of the previous operations and why they failed to yield permanent results. This will inform them to develop a better and long-term solution. It is unfortunate the government is still using the same operation that was carried out in 1996 and expects better results. One thing that we need to understand is that the gun problem in Karamoja is not only a problem in Uganda but rather the whole of the East. The government’s attempts to disarm residents in Karamoja is an attempt to stop the insecurity problem. This is because all the communities in the neighbouring countries possess guns. They include Turkana in Kenya, Toposa in South Sudan and the Nyangatom in Ethiopia. Although they are communities on different sides, their interactions and trade with the Karamoja region are not limited. For instance, the Turkana pastoralists depend on crossing to Uganda, especially Karamoja, for water and pasture during the long dry seasons. This means that a lot comes through the border during these movements including guns that are smuggled into the country. If the government is to solve the insecurity problems it has to workwith the cultural leaders and other East African countries. Sending the army to Karamoja to torture and threaten people to give up guns is not the most effective mean as it’s a short term solution. Cultural leaders are very important in this because there is high respect for culture in Karamoja. Culturally initiated peace strategies have been used since the periods before independence. Further we need to understand that involving leaders does not necessarily mean only the elected representatives. We should acknowledge that there are individuals that are highly regarded and respected by communities and are capable of solving issues. But all in all, there should be a clear plan and understanding of the security situation in the Karamoja region so as to come up with a long-term solution for the benefit of the region, country and East African Community. Jonathan Lomokol, Biomedical engineering student at Makerere University