I’ll create more jobs, wireless for Jinja-Balyeku

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the now Jinja South West Division constituency, Mr Moses Grace Balyeku has promised to expand his business empire and hence provide more employment opportunities for his constituents if he retains his seat.

“Already I have created hundreds of jobs for our people in the constituency and beyond. When you look around on TV, radios, and other areas, you will confirm this. People’s lives have greatly improved,” Mr Balyeku said.

Mr Balyeku said in reference to the Basoga Baino (BABA) Television and BABA radio station which are both based in the recently elevated Jinja City.

Mr Balyekku said these will be basis upon which he expands to create more jobs for his voters once he ably secures another term in Parliament through the general elections slated for Thursday this week.

Mr Balyeku, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the hotly contested Jinja Division West Constituency promises came just days after he assured his voters that he would use his position as MP to among others push for creation of two universities in Jinja city.

In the promise, Mr Balyeku revealed that he would advocate for the elevation of Jinja School of Nursing and Midwifery and the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute also known as the Crested Crane Hotel into universities.

He also promised to extend wireless internet connections to all constituent members that comprise the Jinja South West Division. According to Mr Balyeku, the internet will ease communication; boost economic growth since most businesses will thrive using the market space it avails to the traders.



