Mayambala promises varsity in memory of ex-president Amin

By RASHUL ADIDI More by this Author

Presidential candidate Willy Mayambala has promised to establish a university in memory of former president Idi Amin in West Nile.

Mr Mayambala made the promise while addressing residents of Koboko District on Friday afternoon. He said once elected, he will also establish more schools and universities in memory of other prominent leaders.

“I am promising you the people of West Nile and Uganda at large, that when I become president of Uganda, I will build Idi Amin Memorial University in West Nile and also revive the glory of some of the army schools,” he said.

Mr Mayamabala said for long, government has failed to recognise West Nile and some of the prominent people in the country yet they played a great role in the development of the country.

He further said he intends to establish more schools so as bring education services nearer and reduce travel costs and regional institution imbalance.

The presidential candidate also promised to compensate war veterans who fought for the liberation of Uganda.

“Having been born and raised in a military barracks, I share the pain of people who have had their brothers, sisters, sons and daughter serving in the forces. Therefore, for some of you who are demanding government compensation for of liberating our country, I’m promising you these will all be paid in a period of six month,” he said.

Mr Mayambala said he intended to fight youth unemployment in the country by building more industries that will create more jobs and markets for the locally produced goods.

He also said his government intends to avail scholarship to the most vulnerable children, especially those living with disabilities, since most time they are the most marginalised and don’t have access to proper education.

Ms Joyce Tabu, a person living with disability in Koboko, said people like her have often been ignored in different government programmes, saying with provision of such scholarships, people with disabilities will access quality education.

