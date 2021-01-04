Pakistani investors call for peaceful elections

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

Pakistani investors in Uganda have called for a peaceful election warning that any form of post-election violence will force them to withdraw their investments and return to their country.

“If this country will be safe for us, we will be coming here but if Uganda will not be safe, you will not see us here,” Mr Sadar Muhammad Atiq Nawaz, the president of Pakistani Association Lira, said while giving out packages to people with disabilities at Lira City East Division on Friday.

The food items included beans, rice, maize flour, sugar, cooking oil and salt.

“I also pray that there should be peace because as we head towards election; there is a lot of politicking but I request that you don’t enter into violence,” he added.

Mr Atiq said the Pakistani nationals in Lira City are very happy that God gave them the chance to serve the natives.

“Our brothers and sisters you are disabled but for us we value you. That is the beauty about our religion – Islam. In Islam, the poor person is much stronger in faith, if you look at Isaac. Our prophet tells us that we should help the poor and the needy and this is what we are doing,” he said.

“We are following the teaching of Prophet Muhammad. So as Pakistani community, we stand with you people and we request you to pray for us. Your prayers are very important,” Mr Atiq added.

The interim mayor of Lira City East Division, Mr Emmy Joe Odongo, urged foreign investors to contact his office in case they are encountering any problem.

“I will give you support, I will make sure that you stay well in Lira to do your work freely and nobody will force you to pay any unfair taxes,” Mr Odongo said.

He urged them to continue supporting the vulnerable people since people with disabilities are the poorest in this country.

The Pakistani business community also donated items to Ngetta Babies’ Home on New Year.

The items included powder milk, soap, biscuits, sugar, maize flour, beans, cooking oil, rice, clothes and toys and lotion, among others.

